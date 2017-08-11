Tom Holland Dons an Irish Accent in an Exclusive ‘Pilgrimage’ Clip

0

Tom Holland‘s American accent was pretty much flawless in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but before he landed the role as the MCU’s friendly neighborhood web-slinger, Holland teamed with Jon Bernthal and Richard Armitage (talk about nerd bait) for the historical action film, Pilgrimage, and he had to tackle one of the most difficult accents on the planet for it. ack in June, we brought you a set of first look images for Pilgrimage, and with the film landing in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD today, we’re happy to debut a new clip.

Directed by Brendan Muldowney and written by Jamie Hannigan, the action film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and takes place in 1209 Ireland and follows a group of monks who begin a pilgrimage across an island, transporting their monastery’s holiest relic to Rome. But their path becomes increasingly fraught with danger as their route brings them face to face with hostile territory that’s been torn apart through centuries of tribal warfare and the growing power of Norman invaders.

Alternately, you may remember this movie as the one where Bernthal and Holland teamed up to work on their Marvel audition tapes. While they were filming in Ireland, Bernthal was seeking the role of The Punisher on Daredevil Season 2 while Holland was trying to nab the role of Spider-Man for Captain America: Civil War. Sadly, we may never get to see those audition tapes but for now, check out the new Pilgrimage clip above.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pilgrimage: