Mad Lad Tom Holland Reacts to ‘Spider-Man’ News with DiCaprio Video: “I’m Not Leaving”

Today is a day for rejoicing in the comic book movie community, as our cooperate Spider-dads Sony and Disney finally stopped fighting and agreed to co-produce a third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland and set in the MCU, to be released in 2021. There’s been a range of reactions across the internet—from joy to surprise to hardcore Madame Web fans desperate to know what the future holds—but the most important one comes courtesy of Holland himself. The actor, who hasn’t been able to say much since the Sony/Disney split first broke, simply used a Wolf of Wall Street clip in which Leonardo Di Caprio‘s Jordan Belfort tells his raucous employees: “I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving. I’m not fucking leaving.”

Marvel President Kevin Fiege used a few more words, releasing a full statement:

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it. Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Last month, Holland appeared at Disney’s D23 Expo to promote the animated film Onward just a few days after the Spidey turmoil began. At the time, he offered this to the audience: “It’s been a crazy week but I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart I love you 3000.”

Check out Holland’s new response below. The third MCU Spider-Man movie will debut on July 16, 2021.