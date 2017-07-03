Tom Holland on ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Reactions, Sequels, ‘Venom’ and More

0

With director Jon Watt’s Spider-Man: Homecoming opening this weekend, last week I landed an exclusive interview with Tom Holland. He talked about how he almost cried reading the first reactions to the movie online, his thoughts on the Spider-Man suit and what it’s like to actually put it on, the father/son dynamic between Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Peter Parker in the film, how he can’t be in a Venom movie because Spider-Man is currently in the MCU, what he knows about the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, Avengers: Infinity War, and so much more.

As most of you know, Spider-Man: Homecoming takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features Peter Parker trying to adjust to life back in High School while trying to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. The film also stars Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Bokeem Woodbine, Donald Glover, Hannibal Buress, Abraham Attah, Martin Starr, Tony Revolori, Michael Barbieri, and Angourie Rice. For more on the film, read Matt Goldberg’s review.

Finally, as a long-time Spider-Man fan that grew up reading all the comics, I’m happy to report Spider-Man: Homecoming is everything I wanted it to be and so much more. Not only does it have a great script, fantastic action, and perfect casting, it captures what it would really be like to be 15 years old and trying to fight crime without enough life experience. Also, while Marvel makes some great movies, I think we can all agree the weak link is some of the antagonists. That’s not the case with Michael Keaton’s Vulture. He’s a great three-dimensional villain where you can understand his motivations and empathize with what he’s trying to do. Trust me, there is no way you see Spider-Man: Homecoming and walk out disappointed.

Spider-Man Homecoming is in theaters July 7th.

Tom Holland:

How he almost cried reading the reactions to the film.

What are his thoughts on the Spider-Man suit?

What is it like wearing the suit out in real life?

What is it like to put the suit on? Talks about how he has a video of his brother putting on the costume.

How Tony Stark and Peter Parker have a father/son dynamic in the film.

Talks about how he can’t be in a Venom movie because Spider-Man is currently in the MCU.

When does he start filming the Spider-Man Homecoming sequel and how the idea is the do a sequel where each movie is a year in High School.

What was it like being in the upcoming Avengers movies and does he have a memorable day so far?

Here’s the official synopsis for Spider-Man: Homecoming: