Tom Holland Spoiled ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for Zendaya and Jacob Batalon “A Long Time Ago”

0

Tom Holland has become a bit infamous in the realm of Marvel Cinematic Universe actors for his, uh, propensity for letting spoilers slip. He doesn’t mean to, clearly, and part of what makes Holland so endearing as Peter Parker is that he’s genuinely a massive fan of these movies and just so happy to be there. But that excitement at times has spilled over, and he’s accidentally leaked a couple of spoilers earlier than Marvel intended. Hilariously, it appears that Holland’s spoiler-prone nature has consequences for his friends as well.

It’s no secret now that among many other secrets in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark meets his maker. It’s an emotional sendoff and Holland’s Peter Parker plays a key role in those final moments, which carry over into this summer’s sequel Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Now, while aspects of the Far from Home story build directly off of the events from Endgame, the Spider-Man sequel was shot well before Endgame was released. Meaning that the aspects of Far from Home relating to specific Endgame spoilers were kept on a need-to-know basis. Obviously that includes Holland, Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson, and director Jon Watts, but it apparently did not extend to the ensemble cast. That didn’t matter, however, when you had Tom Holland around.

Far from Home co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon humorously revealed to MTV News that Holland spoiled Endgame “a long time ago,” unprompted. “He just said it on a whim too,” said Batalon. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh dude, sit down we have something to talk about.’” Apparently Holland just threw out this massive information, leaving Zendaya and Batalon stunned and “heartbroken.”

You can watch their reaction in the video interview below, where you’ll see it’s all in good fun. Like I’m sure it was a little annoying to have that massive story point spoiled, but it doesn’t sound like Zendaya or Batalon are ending any friendships over it. Which is important to keep in mind. Much is made about Holland spoiling Marvel movies, but the guy is sincere in his enthusiasm for these films. Let’s not give him too hard of a time. Think about how hard it would be for you to keep some of these secrets.