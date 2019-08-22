Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie Loses Yet Another Director as Dan Trachtenberg Exits

0

It has been a tough week for Tom Holland and Sony Pictures, as Collider has confirmed that Dan Trachtenberg is the latest director to pull out of the Uncharted movie, which he signed on to direct back in January.

Deadline reports that Sony is already closing in on a replacement and that Holland remains attached to star despite all the Spider-Man drama that has unfolded over the past 48 hours. The report didn’t include any names, but it wouldn’t shock me to see Sony turn to either Travis Knight or Rupert Wyatt, both of whom were finalists for the Venom 2 job that ultimately went to Andy Serkis.

Trachtenberg is coming off the pilot for The Boys, which he directed for Sony TV. The Amazon series became a breakout hit this summer and was quickly renewed for a second season. Deadline didn’t mention why Trachtenberg pulled out of the Uncharted movie, but insiders say he maintains a strong relationship with the studio, which may be trying to find something else for him. It’s just odd that he’s leaving, since it was understood that Uncharted had been a “dream job” for the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Sony PlayStation Productions has boarded the Uncharted movie, which will be the label’s first feature after it was set up on the Sony lot last year. Headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, PlayStation Productions has come on to produce alongside Chuck Roven, Alex Gartner Avi Arad and Ari Arad. Production is expected to start early next year.

Rafe Judkins and Iron Man scribes Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the script, which will follow Uncharted protagonist Nathan Drake as a young man who is just starting to turn into the famed treasure hunter from the beloved Naughty Dog video game series, which has sold over 41 million copies to date.

Sony had been riding high off the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which recently passed Skyfall to become the studio’s highest grossing movie of all time, only to fail to extend its production agreement with Marvel Studios and its chief architect, Kevin Feige. Sony ultimately issued a public statement regarding their relationship, saying it was “disappointed” with how the split was characterized on social media.

Other filmmakers who nearly directed Uncharted include Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, David O. Russell and Shawn Levy, so Trachtenberg is hardly the first, and frankly, he may not be the last, either. Stay tuned…