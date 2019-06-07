Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Movie to Open Against Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’

0

After years and years in development, the Uncharted movie finally has a release date, as Sony will release the video game adaptation starring Tom Holland on Dec. 18, 2020. That puts the action-adventure film on a collision course with Steven Spielberg‘s musical West Side story starring Ansel Elgort, not to mention Paramount’s untitled Coming to America sequel starring Eddie Murphy.

Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) is directing Uncharted from a script by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker. Spider-Man star Holland will play young treasure hunter Nathan Drake, based on the character featured in the Naughty Dog/Sony Playstation game. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing with Charles Roven and Alex Gartner of Atlas Entertainment.

Elsewhere, Sony has moved back the release of Escape Room 2 from April 17, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2020. That gives director Adam Robitel four more months to think up twisted puzzles for his ensemble to solve. I hope they bring back Taylor Russell, a rising star who was one of the bright spots of the first film. The sequel will now open against Disney’s The One and Only Ivan starring Angelina Jolie, an untitled Universal movie, and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect starring Jennifer Hudson as the iconic singer.

Meanwhile, the Kevin Hart dramedy Fatherhood will open on April 3, 2020, which pits it against New Mutants, an untitled DC movie and the Kumail Nanjiani–Issa Rae comedy The Lovebirds. Not gonna lie, even with his social media prowess that’s a rough date for Hart’s film — two comic book movies and Michael Showalter‘s highly-anticipated (at least by me) follow-up to The Big Sick. Directed by Paul Weitz, Fatherhood co-stars Alfre Woodard and newcomer Melody Hurd, whose casting was first reported by Collider.

And finally, Sony will release Kay Cannon‘s musical comedy reimagining of Cinderella on Feb. 5, 2021. Pop music sensation Camila Cabello stars in the film, which hails from producer James Corden. The film has that date to itself for now, but I don’t expect it to scare away other studio films in the future. Not all fairy tales are created equal — or by Disney.