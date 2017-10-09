Tom Holland and Will Smith Teaming for Animated Comedy ‘Spies in Disguise’

0

Tom Holland and Will Smith are teaming up for a new animated espionage buddy comedy, Spies in Disguise. Based on Lucas Martell’s animated original short Pigeon: Impossible, Spies in Disguise comes from Fox Animation, Chernin Entertainment, and Blue Sky Studios, who have recruited animators and first-time feature directors Nick Bruno (The Peanuts Movie) and Troy Quane (Ferdinand) for the job.

The original short film followed a secret agent who almost triggers a global conflict when a pigeon gets stuck in a government-issued nuclear briefcase. Spies in Disguise features Smith as the voice of Lance Stirling, an uber spy at the top of his game, and Holland as the voice of Walter, a socially awkward genius who designs Lance’s gadgets. The odd couple finds they have to learn to work as a team and rely on each other in new ways when things take an unexpected turn.

Here’s the official plot description from the press release: