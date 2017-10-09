Tom Holland and Will Smith Teaming for Animated Comedy ‘Spies in Disguise’

Tom Holland and Will Smith are teaming up for a new animated espionage buddy comedy, Spies in Disguise. Based on Lucas Martell’s animated original short Pigeon: Impossible, Spies in Disguise comes from Fox Animation, Chernin Entertainment, and Blue Sky Studios, who have recruited animators and first-time feature directors Nick Bruno (The Peanuts Movie) and Troy Quane (Ferdinand) for the job.
The original short film followed a secret agent who almost triggers a global conflict when a pigeon gets stuck in a government-issued nuclear briefcase. Spies in Disguise features Smith as the voice of Lance Stirling, an uber spy at the top of his game, and Holland as the voice of Walter, a socially awkward genius who designs Lance’s gadgets. The odd couple finds they have to learn to work as a team and rely on each other in new ways when things take an unexpected turn.
Here’s the official plot description from the press release:
“Spies in Disguise is a buddy comedy set in the high octane globe-trotting world of international espionage. Will Smith (Men in Black) voices Lance Sterling, the world’s most awesome spy. Cool, charming and super-skilled, saving the world is his occupation. And nobody does it better.
Almost the exact opposite of Lance is Walter, voiced by Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Walter is a great mind but perhaps not a great socializer. What he lacks in social skills though, he makes up for in smarts and invention: Walter is the scientific genius who invents the gadgets Lance uses on his missions.
But when events take an unexpected turn, Walter and Lance suddenly have to rely on each other in a whole new way. And if this odd couple can’t learn to work as a team, the whole world is in peril.