Watch Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon Play with Therapy Dogs

0

–

At a typical press junket, you’ve usually only got one or two days with the principal players and they’ve got to talk to reporters from all around the country and sometimes the world in the same day. That’s one of the main reasons when you do a TV interview, you only get four minutes. The studio has to keep everything moving like clockwork and you are moved in and out of the junket room like you’re speed dating. But with Spider-Man: Far From Home, Sony Pictures let me do something extremely fun and completely different than anything we’ve ever done on Collider and I couldn’t be more thankful to the studio and everyone that made it happen.

As you probably saw in the thumbnail above, when I sat down to talk with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, I brought five dogs with me thanks to the great folks at themayhew.org. They’re an animal welfare charity working to improve the lives of dogs, cats and the people in London and internationally.

While I had this great plan going in that involved playing with the dogs while I asked the cast some fun questions, the thing I learned very quickly is that the dogs had no intention of making it easy. Right off the bat they wanted to run around the room and they could not have cared less that they were around movie stars.However, in between bribing them with treats and trying to get them to sit with us, I was able to ask a few questions and got some answers I wasn’t expecting. I don’t want to spoil what we talked about here so I’ll just say as you watch the video, know it was pure chaos in the room and nothing that happens was planned.

Again, a huge thank you to Sony Pictures for letting me do this with the cast and to every single person that made this interview happen. Also, a huge thank you to the Collider Video team for making the organized chaos come together in this video.

As all of you know, Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and sees Peter Parker (Holland) looking to get away from his Spider-Man responsibilities by going on a European vacation with his classmates, but his trip gets hijacked when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits him to fight against elemental monsters surfacing across the continent. The film opens in North America on July 2nd and also stars Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal.