Exclusive: ‘Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Images Reveal the Colorful Mash-Up

A couple of months back, the Wonka bonkers first trailer for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory confounded the internet. What’s not to understand? The world-famous chocolatier, Willy Wonka, meets Tom and Jerry in the brand-new animated family film based on Roald Dahl‘s beloved children’s book and, of course, Hanna-Barbera’s rambunctious cat and mouse duo. The new musical adventure arrives on DVD July 11th and on Digital HD on June 27th.

To celebrate the mash-up movie’s release, we have five exclusive images from Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory to share with you. They really do show off just how colorful, magical, and downright crazy this film promises to be. I’m super curious to find out how these two seemingly disparate stories are going to work together, so if you’re just as interested as I am, these new images offer up a tantalizing tease. Keep an eye out for the latest fun, family film from executive producer Sam Register, writer Gene Grillo and director Spike Brandt, available in just a matter of days!

Here’s the film’s synopsis:

In this entertaining new film, Tom and Jerry meet Charlie Bucket, a young boy who finds one of five golden tickets, hidden inside the wrappers of Wonka chocolate bars. The lucky few who find a golden ticket are invited to visit Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory and win a lifetime supply of chocolate. As Charlie sets out to meet Willy Wonka, Tom and Jerry secretly accompany him. Along the way, they help him steer clear of the evil Arthur Slugworth, who tries to talk Charlie into bringing him Willy Wonka’s latest creation, the Everlasting Gobstopper. They also meet Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teevee, the four other kids who also find golden tickets and are invited to tour the chocolate factory with Charlie. Favorite Tom and Jerry cartoon characters, including Tuffy, Spike and Droopy also join in the fun. A fresh take on the classic story, Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is an action-packed family film filled with laugh-out-loud moments and fur-flying exploits that only our favorite cat and mouse duo can deliver!

Check out our exclusive reveal of the movie mash-ups images below: