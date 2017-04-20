‘Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Trailer Confuses the Internet

0

Tom & Jerry have been antagonizing each other since the days of World War II, so it goes without saying that, after 77 years, it’s difficult to find ways to freshen up their stories. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has decided that smashing the cat-and-mouse duo into an animated reimagining of the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is the best way to do this. And as if two animals running around a confectionary facility wasn’t unhygienic enough already, you can also expect to see cameos from Tuffy, Spike, and Droopy, who arrive just before the health inspector shuts this whole operation down.

I’m as confused as the rest of the internet when it comes to this particular mash-up; it’s basically Charlie Bucket’s story with Tom, Jerry, and their fellow critters cutting it up in the background. And it seems like the original dialogue from the live-action film fronted by Gene Wilder has been ported over for this animated take, which is strange but, if true, is certainly a cost-saving measure. Equally disturbing is the trippy sequence teased in this new trailer that shows the visiting kids cramming their faces full of sugary treats like drug addicts. That certainly harkens back to the original movie and its thinly veiled warning against such behavior, but I’m wondering if the message will be as strong in animated form. Will Tom give up his craving for mouse meat in exchange for Wonka Bars and Everlasting Gobstoppers? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Watch the bonkers trailer for Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory below and continue reading for more on the upcoming home movie: