‘Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ Trailer Confuses the Internet

Tom & Jerry have been antagonizing each other since the days of World War II, so it goes without saying that, after 77 years, it’s difficult to find ways to freshen up their stories. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has decided that smashing the cat-and-mouse duo into an animated reimagining of the 1971 movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is the best way to do this. And as if two animals running around a confectionary facility wasn’t unhygienic enough already, you can also expect to see cameos from Tuffy, Spike, and Droopy, who arrive just before the health inspector shuts this whole operation down.
I’m as confused as the rest of the internet when it comes to this particular mash-up; it’s basically Charlie Bucket’s story with Tom, Jerry, and their fellow critters cutting it up in the background. And it seems like the original dialogue from the live-action film fronted by Gene Wilder has been ported over for this animated take, which is strange but, if true, is certainly a cost-saving measure. Equally disturbing is the trippy sequence teased in this new trailer that shows the visiting kids cramming their faces full of sugary treats like drug addicts. That certainly harkens back to the original movie and its thinly veiled warning against such behavior, but I’m wondering if the message will be as strong in animated form. Will Tom give up his craving for mouse meat in exchange for Wonka Bars and Everlasting Gobstoppers? You’ll have to tune in to find out.
Watch the bonkers trailer for Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory below and continue reading for more on the upcoming home movie:
The world-famous chocolatier, Willy Wonka, meets the rambunctious cat and mouse duo, Tom and Jerry, in Warner Bros. Home Entertainment’s (WBHE) release of Tom and Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the brand-new animated family film available on DVD July 11, 2017 and on Digital HD via purchase from digital retailers on June 27, 2017.. Based on the beloved children’s book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, by Roald Dahl, and the iconic musical family film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, this fun, new adaptation adds Tom and Jerry’s entertaining antics to the classic story of young Charlie Bucket’s unforgettable visit to Willy Wonka’s marvelous chocolate factory. Viewers will enjoy many familiar beloved songs, in this heartwarming and hilarious new film.
In this entertaining new film, Tom and Jerry meet Charlie Bucket, a young boy who finds one of five golden tickets, hidden inside the wrappers of Wonka chocolate bars. The lucky few who find a golden ticket are invited to visit Willy Wonka’s world famous chocolate factory and win a lifetime supply of chocolate.
As Charlie sets out to meet Willy Wonka, Tom and Jerry secretly accompany him. Along the way, they help him steer clear of the evil Arthur Slugworth, who tries to talk Charlie into bringing him Willy Wonka’s latest creation, the Everlasting Gobstopper. They also meet Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teevee, the four other kids who also find golden tickets and are invited to tour the chocolate factory with Charlie.
The film was executive produced by Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!), written by Gene Grillo (Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz) and produced and directed by Spike Brandt (Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz).
Bonus Episodes:
- Here’s Looking A-Choo Kid/Superfied
- Joy Riding Jokers/Cat Got Your Luggage/City Dump Chumps
- No Biz Like Snow Biz
- The Maltese Poodle
- Cast Away Tom