Tom McCarthy’s New Movie Starring Matt Damon Gets a November 2020 Release Date

0

Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) has a new project on the horizon, and while it may no longer have an official title, it does have a release date. Focus Features will release Participant Media’s Untitled Tom McCarthy Project, directed by McCarthy and starring Academy Award-winner Matt Damon, domestically on Friday, November 6, 2020 (Limited) and will expand on both November 13, 2020 and November 20, 2020. Universal Pictures International will release in select international markets.

Previously known as Stillwater, the awards-contender sees Damon playing a blue-collar oil-worker navigating the foreign soil and culture of France in order to free his estranged daughter from wrongful imprisonment. Damon next stars opposite Christian Bale in James Mangold‘s racing drama Ford v Ferrari, which premiered at Telluride ahead of its TIFF screening this September 9th; it will arrive in theaters for the common folk on November 15th after its festival circuit. McCarthy, meanwhile, is also the co-creator for Showtime’s Roger Ailes biographical drama The Loudest Voice, a limited series that missed out on Emmy nominations this year but should be in contention for the next go-round.

Here’s the official synopsis for the now untitled McCarthy project: