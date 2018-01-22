‘Tomb Raider’ TV Spots Send a Dangerous Woman on an Adventure

0

Warner Bros.’ Tomb Raider reboot has already sold me on checking out what looks like a fun, adventurous movie with a strong (in all forms of the word) female protagonist, embodied in Alicia Vikander‘s Lara Croft. I’m in. But while the studio’s marketing for the film must continually remind audiences that, yes, the movie is due in theaters in less than two months, they’re fast approaching the limit of revealing things too much or too often. If you are still undecided, maybe these two new TV spots will change your mind!

Also starring Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, Derek Jacobi, and Kristin Scott Thomas, Tomb Raider opens March 16th.

Check out the new TV spots below!

Here’s the official synopsis for Tomb Raider:

Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father disappeared. From Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Tomb Raider is the story that will set a young and resolute Lara Croft on a path toward becoming a global hero. The film stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander (Ex Machina, The Danish Girl) in the lead role, under the direction of Roar Uthaug (The Wave), with Oscar-winner Graham King (The Departed) producing under his GK Films banner. The film¹s production begins on the heels of the 20th anniversary of the wildly popular videogame franchise from Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. Tomb Raider also stars Dominic West (Money Monster, 300), Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained) and Daniel Wu (AMC¹s Into the Badlands).

And for more on the upcoming adventure film, be sure to get caught up with our recent write-ups linked below: