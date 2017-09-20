‘Tomb Raider’ Featurette Reveals Alicia Vikander’s Transformation into Lara Croft

0

Hot on the heels of last night’s trailer debut, Warner Bros. has released a lengthy behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Tomb Raider movie. Directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave), the video game adaptation tells the origin story of Lara Croft, with Oscar-winning The Danish Girl actress Alicia Vikander taking on the lead role. A 21-year-old bike courier in East London who refuses to follow in her father’s entrepreneurial footsteps, Croft leaves behind her old life and goes in search of her father’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island off the coast of Japan.

This featurette shows off a lot of behind-the-scenes footage, and it’s great to see Uthaug’s use of practical sets and stunts instead of shooting everything against a greenscreen. But the real focus is on Vikander, who went through a rigorous physical transformation to morph into the incredibly strong and agile Lara Croft. Even co-star Walton Goggins remarks that Vikander made him embarrassed to take his shirt off, given how strong she got for the role. Indeed, it looks to be an incredibly physically demanding part, and I’m excited to see someone like Vikander leading a big action franchise like this.

Check out the behind-the-scenes featurette below. Scripted by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel), the film also stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu. Tomb Raider opens in theaters on March 16, 2018.