Alicia Vikander Gives a Stare-Down in New ‘Tomb Raider’ Poster

0

Warner Bros. and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures have released a new poster for the upcoming Tomb Raider movie, and while it may be simple, it gets the point across: don’t mess with Alicia Vikander’s Lara Croft. The Oscar-winning Danish Girl actress leads the long-in-the-works video game adaptation as a 21-year-old bike courier in East London who refuses to follow in her father’s entrepreneurial footsteps. Croft leaves behind her old life and goes in search of her father’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island off the coast of Japan.

All the footage we’ve seen thus far from director Roar Uthaug’s (The Wave) adaptation has been promising, showcasing a slightly grittier Indiana Jones vibe to the whole ordeal. Of course, we still have yet to see a great video game movie come our way and Angelina Jolie led two underwhelming Tomb Raider adaptations in the 2000s, but there’s certainly reason to be optimistic about this one—especially with Walton Goggins playing the film’s villain.

Check out the new Tomb Raider movie poster below. Scripted by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel), the film also stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu. Tomb Raider opens in theaters on March 16, 2018.