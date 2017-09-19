‘Tomb Raider’: First Trailer Highlights Alicia Vikander as the Indomitable Lara Croft [Update]

[Update: The trailer from earlier has been pulled, the meat and potatoes Daniel Wu promised us was not to be! But as mentioned above, another trailer is due to hit really late tonight Eastern time so … we’ll have more for you then]
Warner Bros. has released the first Tomb Raider trailer. Based on the best-selling series of video games, the story follows the rebellious Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she travels to a fabled tomb on a mythical island to uncover the mystery behind her father’s disappearance.
Yesterday we saw the first footage in a teaser trailer, which was all about action! action! action! The full trailer is no different, with the adventuring Croft picking up where her father (Dominic West) left off, and taking on untold risks and danger in the process. But the main thing about this trailer is that there is Walton Goggins who is honestly the person I’m most excited about in this movie (though Vikander and Daniel Wu make up an inspired team). As Adam Chitwood mentioned in his write-up of the teaser trailer, there’s a lot here that feels Indiana Jones-y, which is what Warner Bros. will be hoping for as it looks to launch a new franchise. But as far as creating an action movie that at least feels a little different from recent fare, I dig.
The film opens March 16, 2018: Here’s the official synopsis for Tomb Raider:
Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.
Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.