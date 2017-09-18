‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer Teaser Reveals Alicia Vikander in First Footage

0

Warner Bros. has released the first Tomb Raider movie trailer teaser online ahead of tomorrow’s full trailer debut, giving us our very first look at footage from the new film. Directed by Roar Uthaug (The Wave), the video game adaptation tells the origin story of Lara Croft, with Oscar-winning The Danish Girl actress Alicia Vikander taking on the lead role. A 21-year-old bike courier in East London who refuses to follow in her father’s entrepreneurial footsteps, Croft leaves behind her old life and goes in search of her father’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island off the coast of Japan.

This trailer teaser is very heavily focused on the action, and it’ll be fun to see an actress of Vikander’s caliber in such a physical role. Here’s hoping Uthaug can give us some unique visual set pieces for this Indiana Jones-esque story, as Warner Bros. no doubt hopes this is the beginning of a long and healthy franchise.

Check out the Tomb Raider trailer teaser below. Scripted by Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel), the film also stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu. Tomb Raider opens in theaters on March 16, 2018.