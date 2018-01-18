New ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer Has Lara Croft Leaping Towards Her Destiny

0

Warner Bros. has released a new Tomb Raider trailer. Based on the best-selling series of video games, the story follows the rebellious Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she travels to a fabled tomb on a mythical island to uncover the mystery behind her father’s disappearance.

And it’s Lara’s father, played by the always charismatic Dominic West, who serves as the focal point for this “Survivor” trailer. Lara can’t seem to shake the fact that she keeps seeing her father everywhere and, once she discovers evidence of his hidden life’s work, will go to the ends of the Earth to find out what happened to him. That’s great, but equally compelling is the other side of this coin, the villainous Mathias Vogel (Walton Goggins). As Lara falls into the clutches of the deadly Trinity organization, she’ll have to use every skill at her disposal in order to survive and prevent a “global genocide.” No pressure!

Check out the new Tomb Raider trailer below. The film opens March 16th and also stars Daniel Wu and Kristen Scott Thomas.

Here’s the official synopsis for Tomb Raider: