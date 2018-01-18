New ‘Tomb Raider’ Trailer Has Lara Croft Leaping Towards Her Destiny

Warner Bros. has released a new Tomb Raider trailer. Based on the best-selling series of video games, the story follows the rebellious Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she travels to a fabled tomb on a mythical island to uncover the mystery behind her father’s disappearance.
And it’s Lara’s father, played by the always charismatic Dominic West, who serves as the focal point for this “Survivor” trailer. Lara can’t seem to shake the fact that she keeps seeing her father everywhere and, once she discovers evidence of his hidden life’s work, will go to the ends of the Earth to find out what happened to him. That’s great, but equally compelling is the other side of this coin, the villainous Mathias Vogel (Walton Goggins). As Lara falls into the clutches of the deadly Trinity organization, she’ll have to use every skill at her disposal in order to survive and prevent a “global genocide.” No pressure!
Check out the new Tomb Raider trailer below. The film opens March 16th and also stars Daniel Wu and Kristen Scott Thomas.
Here’s the official synopsis for Tomb Raider:
Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.
Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name tomb raider.