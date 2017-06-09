The ‘Tomb Raider’ Reboot Has Wrapped Filming

0

That’s a wrap for the Tomb Raider reboot! The upcoming film from director Roar Uthaug (The Wave) stars Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as the iconic video game character and brings an updated spin on the material with a gritty, life-or-death adventure tale in the spirit of the 2013 video game reboot and its 2015 sequel Rise of the Tomb Raider.

Uthaug posted a video to Instagram celebrating the wrap of production on the film, which comes from screenwriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Uthaug previously described their take on the film as “a story that not only highlights her incredible physical accomplishments but delves deeper into her humanity.” There’s not much to be seen in the video itself except one bright light and a speech you can’t quite hear, but for those keeping track, production on the film is officially complete.

As is her fashion, Vikander already has her next project lined up. She will re-team with her Man from U.N.C.L.E. co-star Armie Hammer for Ben Wheatley’s B-Movie monster mash Freakshift, which kicks off production in August (the woman just won’t take a break). If the gods are merciful, we might see the two reunite in a proper U.N.C.L.E. sequel. Hammer recently told us that proder/writer Lionel Wigram is working on a sequel script, and considering the film has had found a vocal contingent of fans since its theatrical release (including yours truly), perhaps Warner Bros. can be cajoled into a sequel. (I’ll be keeping hope alive, even though the box office failure of King Arthur sure doesn’t look good.)

Tomb Raider is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 16, 2018 and also stars Dominic West, Walton Goggins, and Daniel Wu. Check out the wrap video below.

