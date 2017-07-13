Alicia Vikander Teases Lara Croft’s Origin Story in ‘Tomb Raider’

0

While Hollywood has yet to truly crack the video game adaptation, there’s hope yet that that day is coming sooner rather than later. Tomb Raider is one to be optimistic about, not the least because it stars Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in the lead role. The Warner Bros. film nabbed The Wave filmmaker Roar Uthaug to direct—an interesting choice—and the story looks to be in the spirit of the 2013 video game reboot.

Speaking with EW, Vikander offered some more tantalizing details about the film and how it’s really an origin story for Lara Croft:

“She has all the fierce, tough, curious, intelligent traits, but we’ve stripped away all of her experience. She hasn’t gone on an adventure just yet. She thought he was a stuck up businessperson living in the modern youth culture of suburban London, but then this whole box of information. This is the beginning.”

This “beginner” aspect should throw a fascinating dynamic into the film, although Vikander got into fighting shape to tackle some intense stunt sequences:

“For one action scene, we used the London venue for Olympic rafting,” she says with a bemused laugh. “They threw me down that river — with my hands tied — about 50 times. I didn’t need to act, just react!”

It’ll be interesting to see if we get a trailer for Tomb Raider as part of Warner Bros.’ Comic-Con panel next week, or if we’re gonna have to wait a bit longer. Regardless, the film opens in theaters on March 16, 2018. Check out a new image via EW below.