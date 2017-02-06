First ‘Tomb Raider’ Set Photos Reveal Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft

0

Production is finally underway on that long-developing Tomb Raider reboot, as Alicia Vikander is ditching period dramas for a swashbuckling adventure. The Oscar-winning The Danish Girl actress scored the lead role in Tomb Raider after scene-stealing work in Tom Hooper’s quiet drama and a breakout turn in the tremendous sci-fi pic Ex Machina. Vikander fills the role of Lara Croft in the video game adaptation, playing the only daughter of an aristocratic family who ventures out into dangerous locations in search of ancient artifacts with supernatural powers.

Norwegian director Roar Uthaug (The Wave) helms the Warner Bros. reboot, which also has Walton Goggins set as villain Father Mathias Vogel, Daniel Wu as ship captain Lu Ren, and Dominic West as Croft’s father Lord Richard Croft. This, of course, is a new version of the story as Angelina Jolie previously led two prior films that were met with mixed response, but Goggins previously teased us with his excitement about this new take:

“I’m just so excited about it! I’m such a big fan of Alicia and this director, Roar [Uthaug]. Quite honestly, the script feels like it’s already been in the world, in some ways. The structure and the foundation of this story is so solid and so interesting. It’s so unbelievably entertaining, and yet it’s real in the journey that it takes you on. And this person that I get to play is confused and angry and desperate. I’m just looking forward to getting in his head. I’m really, really, really excited about it.”

This isn’t Vikander’s first foray into action—she shined in the criminally underseen The Man from U.N.C.L.E. and also had a key supporting role in last year’s Jason Bourne—but this is Vikander’s first major solo lead role, and it’s significant in that she’s kicking off her own action franchise. Her talent as a performer is undeniable, but video game movies have proven tough to crack, even as 2016 offered promising entries Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft. But despite prestige talent both in front of and behind the camera on those films, both were met with middling reviews—though I still think Warcraft has merit. Will Tomb Raider finally crack the code? We’ll find out in just over a year.

For now, check out some of the Tomb Raider reboot set photos below, which show Vikander in Laura Croft’s signature outfit. The film is slated for release on March 16, 2018.

