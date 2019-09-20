Tommy Lee Jones on ‘Ad Astra’ and Looking Back at ‘Three Burials’

0

–

Earlier this week, I got to sit down and talk with Tommy Lee Jones about his new movie Ad Astra. In James Gray’s sci-fi film, Brad Pitt plays astronaut Roy McBride, who is tasked with trying to communicate with his missing father (Jones) when his father’s work threatens all life on Earth. It’s a surprisingly emotional and somber picture with one of Pitt’s best performances as he portrays a stoic, reserved man coming to grips with his past and his weaknesses.

During my conversation with Tommy Lee Jones, we discussed his love of sci-fi, he did not sanction my buffoonery when I did not know the plot of The Cat Who Walks Through Walls, if he ever looks back on his older movies, the continued relevance of his directorial debut The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, how Hollywood has changed in the past decades, using both film and digital on The Homesman, and more.

Check out the full interview above, and click here for my interview with Brad Pitt. Ad Astra is now in theaters and also stars Liv Tyler, Ruth Negga, and Donald Sutherland.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ad Astra: