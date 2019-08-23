Robert Patrick and Amanda Crew Go Toe-to-Toe in Exclusive ‘Tone Deaf’ Clip

0

Generational tensions are high at the moment and you don’t have to dig too deep into that anger to land on horror. But that’s exactly what Excision and Trash Fire director RIchard Bates Jr. does with Tone-Deaf, which pits a brash and entitled millennial against a conservative, embittered psychopath with an ideological grudge to settle.

The film takes a look at our “bizarre cultural and political climate” through the story of Olive (Amanda Crew), a millennial coming off of a lost job and failed relationship who leaves the city behind for the weekend in search of a little countryside peace and discovers the “shockingly dark underbelly of rural America” when she rents a country house from an old-fashioned widower (Robert Patrick) with psychopathic tendencies. The film made the festival rounds this year, including SXSW, Fantasia, and Overlook Film Festival, and now it’s headed to theaters.

Written and directed by Bates, Tone-Deaf also stars Kim Delaney (Chicago Fire), AnnaLynne McCord (90210), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones), Hayley Marie Norman (I Am the Night), and Ray Wise (Twin Peaks). Tone Deaf is available in theaters and on VOD August 23. Watch our exclusive clip below, and for more, be sure to check out our SXSW interview with the filmmakers.

Here’s the official synopsis: