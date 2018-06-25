Toni Collette, Merritt Wever to Lead Netflix’s ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’ Miniseries

0

Netflix is taking on a fascinating true story for an upcoming miniseries, provocatively titled An Unbelievable Story of Rape. It’s based on a true story, covered in the Pulitzer Prize-winning article by the Marshall Project and ProPublica, as well as a This American Life radio episode called “Anatomy of Doubt,” which explore the aftermath of a case where a teenager was charged with lying about having been raped. The story is far from being simple, though, and the series will focus in on two female detectives who get involved in this twisty tale to pursue the truth.

Reporters T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong are writing the series, with Lisa Cholodenko (The Kids Are Alright) directing the first three episodes and producing. Toni Collette (Hereditary) and Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead) have been cast as the detectives involved in the case, a case that ultimately involves a serial rapist. Kaitlyn Dever (Last Man Standing) has also been cast, although neither Netfilx nor producer CBS Television Studios have revealed details on her character (though one assumes she will be playing Marie, who makes the initial allegations).

It’s certainly a fascinating story, and one that is particularly interesting given everything that has been happening with #MeToo and women feeling empowered to come forward, no longer silenced by fear about their experiences with sexual assault. I haven’t read the ProPublica story, but from what I’ve been able to gather, it seems like the botched initial investigation of Marie’s case is later replaced by a much bigger and more positive one. The fact that the project has such a great cast attached as well as woman behind the camera make it seem like it’ll be handled well; Netflix has a very good track record with its crime documentary series — hopefully the same will be true for this narrative version.