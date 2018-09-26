Tony Todd Talks ‘Hell Fest,’ Cats and His #1 Tip to Nail the ‘Candyman’ Remake

0

What’s better than getting to sit down and have a chat with one of your favorite horror icons? Finding out that horror icon also shares your love of cats. That’s your advance warning that this conversation with Tony Todd went off the rails a little bit, but we also got into Hell Fest and how much went into developing his character, someone who may not be in the spotlight throughout the film but has a very important role in this scenario.

Todd’s character is the creator of the traveling haunted park at the center of the film. It’s an incredible place where you can live out some of your favorite Halloween-time nightmares, but those nightmares become a bit too real when an actual slasher walks in and poses as one of the park’s “Scareactors,” picking off guests one by one.

Check out the video at the top of this article to hear all about that, Todd’s cats (of course), and also the advice he’d give to Jordan Peele and the team working on that new Candyman movie. Hell Fest hits theaters on September 28th. It’s directed by Gregory Plotkin (who actually edited Peele’s Get Out), and also stars Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Christian James, Roby Attal and Matt Mercurio. Check out the new Hell Fest throwback trailer below: