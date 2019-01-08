The Witching Hour: Episode 23 – Tony Todd Talks ‘Hell Fest’, ‘Candyman’ & ‘Final Destination’

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. This week, Haleigh and Perri welcome a very special guest, Candyman himself, Mr. Tony Todd. With Hell Fest arriving on Blu-ray today, January 8th, Todd stopped by the studio to discuss the fun slashers movie, his thoughts on Jordan Peele producing the Candyman remake, what he knows about the Final Destination sequel that never came to be, opening up a new fan base with The Flash, why he doesn’t like the term “horror icon,” and a lot more.

