Watch: The Top 10 Horror Movies of All Time – Honorable Mentions

Now that our Top 50 Superhero Movies of All Time and Top 10 Steven Spielberg Movies lists have come and gone, it’s on to the next! Just in time for Halloween, we’re counting down the Top 10 horror movies of all time. That’s right, we’ve trimmed down the long list of horror classics, from the studio age to today’s biggest hits, to only 10 picks for the best of the best.

But before we dive into the Top 10, this episode dives into our honorable mentions, and they’re sure to spark some passionate debate. Our honorable mentions include classics like John LandisAn American Werewolf in London, Tobe Hooper‘s Poltergeist, and John Carpenter‘s The Thing, along with one of the biggest horror hits of the last decade, James Wan‘s The Conjuring. With films of those calibre in the honorable mentions, what made the Top 10? Well, you’ll have to stay tuned as we roll out our picks leading up to Halloween.

For now, Check out our honorable mentions in the video above where Collider staff members, personalities, and experts weigh in with their thoughts on the picks. Panelists in Collider’s Top 10 horror movie series, who also participated in the vote for the rankings, includes Perri NemiroffHaleigh FoutchMark EllisCody HallMark Reilly, Jeff Sneider, and Christian Ruvalcaba

For more horror content, be sure to check out the links below and stay tuned as we round out our Top 10 picks.

