Watch: The Top 10 Horror Movies of All Time – #10-6

Now that our Top 50 Superhero Movies of All Time and Top 10 Steven Spielberg Movies lists have come and gone, it’s on to the next! Just in time for Halloween, we’re counting down the Top 10 horror movies of all time. That’s right, we’ve trimmed down the long list of horror classics, from the studio age to today’s biggest hits, to only 10 picks for the best of the best.

With the honorable mentions behind us, we’re diving straight in to the Top 10 with our first five picks, including iconic films like Tobe Hooper‘s Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Wes Craven‘s A Nightmare on Elm Street, the godfather of slasher cinema, Alfred Hitchcock‘s Psycho, and a more modern pick that’s sure to start some passionate debates.

Stay tuned for our Top 5 just in time for Halloween and watch our Top 10 countdown in the video above, where Collider staff members, personalities, and experts weigh in with their thoughts on the picks. Panelists in Collider’s Top 10 horror movie series, who also participated in the vote for the rankings, includes Perri Nemiroff, Haleigh Foutch, Mark Ellis, Cody Hall, Mark Reilly, Jeff Sneider, and Christian Ruvalcaba.

For more horror content, be sure to check out the links below and stay tuned as we round out our Top 10 picks.