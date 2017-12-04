Watch: David Ehrlich’s Top 25 Films of 2017 Countdown Is a Joy

0

This week appears to be the time that many have decided to drop their personal Top Films of 2017 lists, before anyone’s had a chance to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi yet (I get discounting Star Wars but come on, it’s still a new Rian Johnson film!), but in the sea of lists there’s always one video countdown that’s a must-watch. Indiewire Senior Film Critic David Ehrlich has a yearly tradition of painstakingly putting together a video countdown of his personal Top 25 Films of the Year, and it’s regularly a highlight in the sea of lists. And now the 2017 edition is online!

Ehrlich takes great care to edit together footage from his top films (and some honorable mentions) to appropriate music while also paying close attention to transitions. This isn’t some slapped-together supercut—there’s an art to how the clips all flow together, and that makes this not just enjoyable to watch once, but on repeat viewings as well.

As for Ehrlich’s list, it’s a delightful mix of all kinds of films, from studio pics like Baby Driver and Dunkirk to indies like A Ghost Story and Personal Shopper. Lists are subjective so I wouldn’t spend too much time getting angry at omissions or rankings—just enjoy the flow of the video and celebrate what a great year 2017 has been for film. I’m already having a hard time whittling down my favorites to a simple Top 10, which is a telltale sign it’s been a very, very good year.

Check out the Top 25 Films of 2017 video countdown below, and turn your volume up.

THE 25 BEST FILMS OF 2017: A VIDEO COUNTDOWN from David Ehrlich on Vimeo.