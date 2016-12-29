More Collider
Nightmares: Top 5 Favorite Horror Moments of 2016; Most Anticipated Films in 2017

by      23 hours ago

On this week’s episode of Collider Nightmares (airing Wednesday, December 28, 2016) Clarke Wolfe, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff and Mark Reilly will discuss the following:

Kill List: Top 5 Favorite Horror Moments of 2016Most Anticipated of 2017

The Nightmares crew discuss their favorite moments in all of 2016. From the start of the year to the very end, they each go in-depth and discuss the moments that scared them all. Also, with the year coming to a close, they look onward to 2017 and anticipate the many horror, thriller, sci-fi films coming out.

Twitter Questions:

