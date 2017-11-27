Watch: Top 50 Superhero Movies of All Time — #37-33

0

The superhero movie genre is one of the biggest and most popular around, but finding a consensus on the very best superhero movies ever made is tough. Which is why the folks at Collider Video came together to discuss, debate, and downright fight over the Top 50 superhero movies of all time. The result is an in-depth video countdown series encapsulating everything from Richard Donner’s original Superman to Spider-Man: Homecoming, counting down from 50 to 1 (plus honorable mentions) to result in a definitive yet still debatable list of the very best superhero movies ever made.

Each video chronicles one film on the list, as various Collider Video staff members, personalities, and experts weigh in with their thoughts on the movie at hand, their initial reaction to seeing it, whether they think it belongs at its assigned place on the list, and how it holds up in the current superhero movie climate.

If you want to see heated, engaging conversations about the best superhero movies ever made, this is your series. We get heated on the merits (and/or shortcomings) of Man of Steel. We discuss the rise and impact of Marvel Studios at length. And we consider whether some of the superhero movies that kicked off the modern era of the genre, like Bryan Singer’s X-Men and Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, hold up in relation to what came after.

In the videos below, you’ll see our installments for #45 through 38 on our list. For previous videos, check out #50-46, #45-38, and Honorable Mentions.

Panelists in Collider’s Top 50 Superhero Movies series include Kristian Harloff, Steve Weintraub, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Emma Fyffe, Thadd Williams, Dennis Tzeng, Josh Macuga, John Rocha, Clarke Wolfe, Mark Reilly, Jon Schnepp, and many, many more. Look for a new episode to roll out on our channel every weekday, counting down all the way to #1.

