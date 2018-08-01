Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Glen Powell in Talks to Join ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ After All

by      August 1, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Mark Reilly discuss the following:

  • Paramount Pictures revealed the first official Terminator 6 image showcasing their three female leads: Linda Hamilton, Mackenzie Davis, and Natalia Reyes.
  • THR is reporting that Glen Powell is headed into the danger zone after all. The actor is in talks to join the cast of Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick.
  • Variety reports that Nicole Kidman is in talks to play Gretchen Carlson in Fair and Balanced. THR is also reporting that Margot Robbie is in talks to play a Fox News producer in the film.
terminator-6-linda-hamilton-mackenzie-davis-natalia-reyes

Photo by Kerry Brown
©2018 Skydance Productions and Paramount Pictures Corporation

