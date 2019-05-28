Exclusive: Jon Hamm on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and the Film’s “Never-Before-Seen” Technology

0

Next year, Jon Hamm becomes the latest square-jawed man to enter the danger zone as he boards Top Gun: Maverick alongside original Top Gun stars Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer. Speaking to the actor at the world premiere for Amazon’s Good Omens, Collider’s Steve Weintraub got some details from Hamm on the upcoming sequel.

While the actor couldn’t divulge much about his character, he did reveal that director Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy) is using some “never before seen” technology and shooting the film in 6K.

“They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen. We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Hamm also discussed the feeling of walking on to sets practically identical to those used in the 1986 original, an experience that resulted in footage he called “out of this world.”

“It’s a very strange experience but it’s been a wonderful experience as well. It’s basically getting the whole team back together. Unfortunately, [original director] Tony Scott is unavailable, but they’ve achieved a very similar vibe to the first one. I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch. It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

