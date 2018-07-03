‘Top Gun 2’ Adds Miles Teller as Goose’s Son

0

Tom Cruise is about to feel the need for speed with a new protege in the cockpit. Variety reports that Only the Brave star Miles Teller has been recruited to join gate cast of Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Teller will play Maverick’s new protege, who also happens to be the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), Maverick’s co-pilot and BFF in the 1986 action pic.

Last week, we learned that testing for the role was underway, and Teller was among the frontrunners alongside Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Glen Powell, who recently earned big buzz for his work in the Netflix hit Set It Up. As Adam Chitwood noted when he wrote up that news, Teller went into that scenario with a bit of a leg-up since he recently starred in director Joseph Kosinski’s Only the Brave.

Top Gun: Maverick will also reunite Kosinski with Cruise, after the duo previously collaborated on the 2013 big-budget sci-fi spectacle Oblivion. Val Kilmer will also return for the sequel as Tom Kazanski, aka Iceman. Maverick is said to explore the role of a pilot in the generation of drone technology and the end of the era of dogfighting.

The cast is still coming together, but it will be interesting to see if they can (or intend to) lure Meg Ryan back into the fold. The actress played Goose’s partner in Top Gun, but has been selective about her on-screen appearances in the decades since her 80s and 90s heyday as America’s Pixie-Cut Sweetheart.