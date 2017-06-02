‘Top Gun 2’: Tom Cruise Reveals Title, Says Tone and Score Will Be the Same

0

Top Gun 2 is finally heating up, and now Tom Cruise is sharing some tantalizing details about what fans can expect from the sequel. A follow-up to the 1986 classic Top Gun has been in the works for quite some time now, but the project stalled when filmmaker Tony Scott—who intended to direct—passed away. But as Cruise is in the midst of filming Mission: Impossible 6 and promoting The Mummy, the actor now has his sights set on getting Top Gun 2 off the ground and filming within a year, and it sounds like this sequel won’t veer too heavily off course.

Speaking with Access Hollywood, Cruise said the aim with Top Gun 2 is to keep the same tone and vibe of the first movie—right down to Harold Faltermeyer’s very 80s score:

“We’re gonna have the same tone that we had with the first one. Stylistically it’s gonna be the same. We’re gonna have the same score from Harold Faltermeyer. Aviators are back. The need for speed, we’re gonna have big machines. It’s gonna be a competition film like the first one, and it’s gonna be in the same vein, the same tone as the first one but a progression for Maverick.”

This is a fascinating direction, and I’m curious to see how it plays out—especially if Joseph Kosinski directs. Cruise’s Oblivion filmmaker was reported to be in talks to take the helm recently, and while the director has proven with Oblivion and Tron: Legacy that he can certainly craft a compelling frame, it’ll be interesting to see how he handles a bit lighter tone.

One thing you can’t expect is for the film to actually be called Top Gun 2. Cruise reveals he has a different title in mind:

“It’s not gonna be called Top Gun 2 it’s gonna be Top Gun: Maverick. I didn’t want a number. You don’t need a number.”

Top Gun sometimes gets lambasted as cheesy, but give it a rewatch—it’s a terrific, thrilling film that celebrates the more sensitive aspects of masculinity. I’m curious to see how the cast fills out for this sequel, and what direction the film goes visually. It’s a shame Scott isn’t here to helm it, but with him gone I’d honestly be curious to see another meticulous visual stylist like Edgar Wright take a stab if things with Kosinski don’t work out.

What do you think folks? Are you excited for Top Gun: Maverick? Who would be your dream pick as director? Sound off in the comments below.