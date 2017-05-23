Tom Cruise Says ‘Top Gun 2’ Is “Definitely Happening” and It’s Filming Soon

0

Top Gun 2 is one of those fabled projects that has been making the rumor rounds for years now. Well folks, it’s real, it’s happening, and it’s happening soon, according to Tom Cruise. The actor appeared on the Australian morning show Sunrise during his promotional rounds for The Mummy and he gave the official confirmation that Maverick is getting back into the cockpit for a follow-up, thirty years later.

According to Cruise, they’re “gonna start filming it probably in the next year,” which makes sense since the actor’s usually jam-packed schedule has a bit of a lull afterhe wraps on Mission: Impossible 6. Cruise didn’t offer up any details, or hell, even any hints about what we can expect from the long-developed sequel, and I’m incredibly interested to see who Cruise recruits for the directing gig. The original plan was for Cruise to re-team with Top Gun director Tony Scott and regular collaborator Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, MI6). Peter Craig (The Town) was brought on to draft a script, but the project all but fell apart after Scott’s death in 2012. The film picked back up a couple years later with a new screenwriter, and now it’s finally a go. Cruise is an actor and producer who like to work with talent he knows and trusts, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see a familiar face taking the helm on this one, especially considering the potential value of reviving one of Cruise’s most beloved films.

For now, watch Cruise confirm the good news (and confirm, and confirm, and confirm) in the video below.