Val Kilmer to Return for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The love/hate relationship between Maverick and Iceman will continue in Top Gun 2. Per The Wrap, Val Kilmer is reprising his role as Iceman in the upcoming sequel, which is called Top Gun: Maverick. Production on the long-in-the-works follow-up began last week, and Tom Cruise is back again in the lead role. While the original film’s director Tony Scott was initially intending to direct, the project fell into limbo after Scott’s untimely passing. But it appears Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were passionate about getting Top Gun 2 off the ground regardless, and Cruise’s Oblivion filmmaker Joseph Kosinski is in the director’s chair.

We know precious little about the plot of Top Gun 2 aside from the fact that it will supposedly be tackling issues relating to drone warfare. Indeed, Paramount hasn’t even confirmed any casting beyond Cruise, so Kilmer is the first name we’ve heard of joining the production. The actor most recently had a supporting role in last year’s underwhelming crime thriller The Snowman, but has been MIA for a bit owing to health issues.

It’s nice to know that Kilmer will be back in the saddle again, and I’m curious to see how Iceman factors into the story here. The script for Top Gun 2 hails from Eric Warren Singer (Only the Brave), Peter Craig (The Town), and Justin Marks (Counterpart).

Hopefully we hear more casting news soon, but this is certainly enticing. Top Gun: Maverick is set to hit theaters on July 12, 2019.