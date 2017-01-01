0

We’ve now gone through our individual Top 10 lists (which you can find at the bottom of this article), and now it’s time to compile them into Collider’s Top 10 Films of 2016.

Here’s how the voting worked: A #1 film got 10 points, a #2 film got 9 points, and so on. If a film appeared high on multiple lists, it’s likely to be on this one. And when I look across the spectrum, it was a really great year for movies. 2016 gifted us with a terrific musical, creepy horror, and, more importantly, new voices that will be worth listening to in the years to come. I’m really proud of the diversity on display with this lineup, and I can’t wait to see what 2017 has in store.

Check our Collider’s Top 10 Films of 2016 below.