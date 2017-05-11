‘Top of the Lake’ Season 2 Trailer Is a Haunting Return that Brings a New Mystery

0

When Top of the Lake first aired in the U.S. in 2013, it was one of the heralds of the “Slow TV” movement, as well as a series that helped establish SundanceTV as purveyors of intriguing, often international television. Created by Jane Campion, Top of the Lake was conceived of as a crime-focused miniseries, but its popularity and unique female vision begged for more. While Season 1 was set in the New Zealand wilds, Season 2 (titled “China Girl”) is now back in Sydney, the home of its protagonist, Detective Robin Griffith (Elisabeth Moss).

Moss was already pretty well known to audiences for Mad Men in 2013, but she’s now also starring in Hulu’s exceptional (and difficult) series The Handmaid’s Tale. It is the year of Moss, and I embrace it! There’s also another Hulu connection — SundanceTV has announced that new episodes of the series (which is set to premiere in September) will be available on the streaming platform the day after they air.

Check out the first trailer for Top of the Lake: China Girl below:

This time around, Moss will be joined by Game of Thrones‘ Gwendoline Christie as well as Nicole Kidman (who needs no introduction, but was mostly recently on HBO’s Big Little Lies). Like the first season, Robin will again be plagued by darkness in her personal life as she attempts to uncover a syndicate murdering Asian girls, hoping to rescue young women as she searches for a daughter she gave up at birth.

Campion has created such a unique and atmospheric series with Top of the Lake, and I really can’t wait for it to return. It will get a premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, but otherwise look for it this fall (and we’ll let you know when a premiere date has been set).

For now, here is the official Season 2 synopsis: