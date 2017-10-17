Exclusive ‘Totem’ Images Tease Supernatural Terrors with a Twist

0

Today, we’re happy to debut some exclusive new images from Totem, the new Blumhouse horror pic headed to HBO/Cinemax just in time for Halloween. Totem is the feature writing debut of ex-Collider staffer Evan Dickson. Directed by Deadgirl helmer Marcel Sarmiento, the film follows a teenage girl (Kerris Dorsey), who must resort to extreme measures in order to protect her family from a supernatural entity.

If that sounds a bit broad, don’t worry, Sarmiento’s work on Deadgirl proves he can deliver some supremely twisted genre subversion, and according to Dickson, the script was designed to play off familiar archetypes and deconstruct the genre. He explained,

“While it’s definitely a ‘supernatural horror movie’ we’re also attempting to subvert a few archetypes and something like that couldn’t have been pulled off without the right cast, so I’m grateful to Marcel (and our casting director) for really finding the right players in Kerris, Ahna, James, Lia and Braeden — I’m proud of how they all worked together to bring it to life. This movie is probably equally inspired by Hitchcock and the times I spent in high school watching Steel Magnolias on acid. So it’s not an easy thing to balance.”

Totem stars Ahna O’Reilly (Marshall), James Tupper (Big Little Lies), Lia McHugh (American Woman), Braeden Lemasters (Easy A), and Lawrence Pressman (Very Bad Things). The film was produced by Divide/Conquer and Gunpowder & Sky. Blumhouse, Cinemax and HBO and will release Totem VOD in the U.S. on October 31 and internationally on November 3. Check out the new images below.