‘Tour de Pharmacy': Andy Samberg’s HBO Cycling Spoof Promises Medium Stakes in New Trailer

HBO has released a new trailer for Tour de Pharmacy, their latest sports mockumentary from the team behind the hilarious tennis comedy 7 Days in Hell. The film spoofs the doping scandals that have plagued professional biking over the years with a wild ensemble cast. Andy Samberg stars alongside Orlando Bloom, Daveed Diggs, John Cena, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, James Marsden, Danny Glover, Freddie Highmore, Julia Ormond, Mike Tyson, the scene-stealer of this particular trailer, Jeff Goldblum, and plenty of other oddball cameos.

The film reunites Samberg with writer Murray Miller, and director Jake Szymanski, so I’m hoping the team can recapture the magic and giddy goofiness that made 7 Days in Hell such a delight to watch. Judging solely by Orlando Bloom’s bleach blonde wig, Jeff Goldblum’s insane outfit, and the grandma wig Dolph Lundgren is sporting, I’m already a hard in on this one. After all, the stakes are medium!

Check out the Tour de Pharmacy trailer below. The film premieres on HBO on July 8th at 10pm.

Here’s the official synopsis: