‘Tour de Pharmacy’ Trailer Has Andy Samberg, John Cena, and Everyone Else on Drugs

HBO has released the first Tour de Pharmacy trailer. The film will take a fictional look at the doping scandals that have plagued professional biking over the years. Andy Samberg will star alongside Orlando Bloom, Daveed Diggs, John Cena, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Freddie Highmore, Julia Ormond, Mike Tyson and many more actors who eager to get in on the fun.

The movie will mark the reunion of Samberg, writer Murray Miller, and director Jake Szymanski, who previously teamed up on the hilarious tennis comedy 7 Days in Hell (“indubitably”), so I’m hoping they can bring that same touch to the world of competitive cycling. Most of this trailer is hilarious, but the Lance Armstrong gag at the end hit a sour note. It’s basically feels like Armstrong trying to make light of the fact that he cheated for almost his entire professional career, and only now that he’s been caught is he willing to make light of the situation. It’s one thing for other actors to poke fun at the rampant cheating in cycling; the punch feels pulled when you include the guy who’s become the face of doping.

Check out the Tour de Pharmacy trailer below. The film premieres on HBO on July 8th at 10pm.