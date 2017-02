0

And with that, New York Toy Fair has come to a close. But with the end of Toy Fair comes a whole host of new toys from all of the top distributors, and Diamond Select Toys is no different. At this year’s event, they unveiled new toys for upcoming features Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Justice League, Black Panther, Netflix series like Daredevil and Punisher as well as classics like Back to the Future, The Muppets and Pulp Fiction. Let’s get into it.