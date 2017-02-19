DC Collectibles Toy Fair 2017 Images: ‘Justice League’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and More

0

And with that, New York Toy Fair has come to a close. But with the end of Toy Fair comes a whole host of new toys. DC has big plans for 2017 as we gear up for both Justice League and Wonder Woman, and will debut a whole host of movie-inspired toys and figures from their upcoming features as well as figures from The Killing Joke, Suicide Squad and of course, DC’s countless comics. Get ready for a whole lot of Batman.