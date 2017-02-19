More Collider
More from Complex

DC Collectibles Toy Fair 2017 Images: ‘Justice League’, ‘Wonder Woman’ and More

by      February 19, 2017

0

justice-league-dc-collectibles-sliceAnd with that, New York Toy Fair has come to a close. But with the end of Toy Fair comes a whole host of new toys. DC has big plans for 2017 as we gear up for both Justice League and Wonder Woman, and will debut a whole host of movie-inspired toys and figures from their upcoming features as well as figures from The Killing Joke, Suicide Squad and of course, DC’s countless comics. Get ready for a whole lot of Batman.

Related Content
Previous Article
Toy Fair 2017 Images: 'Fate of the Furious', 'Voltron', 'The Mummy' and…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News