McFarlane Toy Fair 2017 Images: ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Rick and Morty’ and More

And with that, New York Toy Fair has come to a close. But with the end of Toy Fair comes a whole host of new toys from all of the top distributors, and McFarlane Toys is no different. At this year’s event, they unveiled new toys (and very real Lucille bat!) for the long-running, record-breaking The Walking Dead, along with new series for the beloved animated shows Rick and Morty and Steven Universe, along with new toys from Borderlands 2, Spawn, Mass Effect and Titanfall to round out your toy collection. Let’s get into it.