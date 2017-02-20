Hasbro Toy Fair 2017 Images: ‘Star Wars’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′, and More

0

As is pretty much always the case, it’s a damn good year to be Disney, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, Spider-Man: Homecoming on the horizon and of course, Star Wars: The Last Jedi rounding out the year. So it makes sense that Hasbro is capitalizing on the heavily anticipated titles with some majorly cool toys and figures tied in with their releases. Fresh out of New York Toy Fair, get your first look at new characters from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and a rad line of Star Wars 40th anniversary toys that’ll bring out the kid in anyone.