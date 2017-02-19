Toy Fair 2017 Images: ‘Fate of the Furious’, ‘Voltron’, ‘The Mummy’ and More

0

Toy Fair just wrapped up its 2017 New York City edition and we’ve got a few roundups coming your way. The first thing we’ve got to show you is what Universal has to offer for titles ranging from The Fate of the Furious to Tom Cruise‘s kickoff of the new look Monster Universe in The Mummy. Of course, with the Minions and Minions merchandizing being one of the most popular things for kids around the world, there were a ton of new mini-Minion offerings and a pretty advanced robot. In addition to those titles there was also the Voltron series whose long-existing toys now tie into Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender series.