Annie Potts on ‘Toy Story 4’ and When She Found out Bo Peep Had Such a Large Role

With the Pixar sequel, Toy Story 4, opening this weekend in theaters, I recently sat down with Annie Potts to talk about voicing Bo Peep. While I’m sure some of you felt that after the great ending in Toy Story 3 Pixar should leave the franchise alone, I promise you Toy Story 4 isn’t some awful cash grab. The sequel is actually a brilliant film that is both funny and has a lot to say about life and what really matters. But would you expect anything less from Pixar? They are some of the best storytellers on the planet and this film further cements their legacy. Trust me, Toy Story 4 is absolutely worth your time and is a great film for all ages. For more read Matt Goldberg’s review.

During my interview with Annie Potts she talked about when she found out her character would have such a large role in the sequel, how she got to record with Tom Hanks this time around, why more of the cast doesn’t record together, if the film went through any big changes in the recording process, and more.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. Toy Story 4 was directed by Josh Cooley, produced by Mark Nielsen, and also features the voice talents of Tim Allen, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Maddie McGraw, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Ally Maki, Jay Hernandez, Lori Alan, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Emily Davis, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, Blake Clark, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Maliah Bargas-Good, Jack McGraw, Juliana Hansen, and Estelle Harris.

When did she find out she was going to be such a huge part of the sequel?

How she recorded this movie with Tom Hanks.

The benefit of working with other people when voice recording.

Did the film go through any big changes during the recording process?

