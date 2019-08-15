‘Toy Story 4’ Crosses the $1 Billion Threshold at the Worldwide Box Office

0

Disney is a studio that knows how to minimize risk and maximize reward, and they’ve done it again with Toy Story 4. Although the film was critiqued for “only” bringing in $120 million on its opening weekend, that didn’t slow it down over the summer. The film has now earned $1,001.7M worldwide, making it the fifth Disney film this year to cross the $1 billion threshold behind Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, and The Lion King. Additionally, at $421.8M domestically, Toy Story 4 now stands as the fifth-highest grossing animated movie of all time behind Incredibles 2, Finding Dory, The Lion King (2019), and Shrek 2.

Toy Story 4 still hasn’t opened yet in Germany and across Scandinavia, so there’s a possibility (albeit slight) that the series latest installment could edge out Toy Story 3, which grossed $1.066 billion when it was released in 2010.

It’s a nice end to the Toy Story franchise (or at least an ending as long as Disney is willing to let the property lay dormant; I wouldn’t be surprised if they continue the franchise with short films and there’s already a Forky TV series set to debut on Disney+), and it shows that there was some serious staying power to a series that began way back in 1995. While it won’t edge out Incredibles 2 or Finding Dory, that doesn’t make Toy Story 4 a disappointment by any stretch.

As for 2019, five of the six-highest grossing movies now belong to Disney with the only outlier being Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was distributed by Sony. Furthermore, Disney’s not done tearing up the box office just yet. They still have Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Frozen II on the horizon.