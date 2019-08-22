‘Toy Story 4’ Digital and 4K Blu-ray Release Date, Details, and Trailer Revealed

0

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 took audiences on a hilarious and heartwarming road trip with Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the whole gang, bringing back old friends and introducing new faces. This fall, the fourth film in the beloved Toy Story series, which leads Woody to an unexpected fork in the road, arrives home on Digital in 4K Ultra HD, HD, and Movies Anywhere October 1st and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD October 8th.

Fans who bring home Toy Story 4 will also be treated to over an hour of bonus features celebrating the film’s iconic characters, Pixar’s filmmaking team and the legacy of Toy Story, which began as the world’s first fully computer-animated feature film released nearly 25 years ago. Extensive extras includes deleted scenes such as an alternate ending, an all-new featurette with an endearing look back on Woody and Buzz’s legendary friendship throughout the years; entertaining studio stories shared by members of the Pixar team; a nostalgic look back at the creation and first storyboard screening of Toy Story with filmmakers; and the pioneering efforts of Pixar artists who created the sets, characters, look and feel of the original film and much more.

Check out the home release announcement trailer for Toy Story 4 here:

In Toy Story 4, Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy Forky (voice of Tony Hale) calls himself “trash,” Woody decides to teach Forky how to embrace being a toy. But a road-trip adventure, including an unexpected reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts), shows Woody how big the world can be for a toy. In addition, carnival prizes Ducky (voice of Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (voice of Jordan Peele) bring a new level of fun to the film.

BONUS FEATURES

The must-own, fourth installment in the Toy Story series will be packaged several ways: Toy Story 4 arrives home a week early on Digital 4K Ultra HD, HD and SD with two exclusive extras including a deleted scene, “Bonnie’s Playtime”. A physical copy of the film is available as a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Code), a Multi-Screen Edition (Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Code) and a single DVD. Fans who wish to relive all four Toy Story adventures may opt for a Digital bundle, which is available for pre-order.