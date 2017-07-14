‘Toy Story 4’ Director Shakeup: Josh Cooley Takes Over for John Lasseter

0

There’s been a bit of a creative shakeup on Pixar’s Toy Story 4, as was announced today at D23. John Lasseter, who directed Toy Story and Toy Story 2 (Lee Unkrich took over for the third installment) was originally slated to return to the helm for the new sequel, but now, originally announced co-director Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date) has taken over as director. Lasseter will remain on board as an executive producer.

During the panel, the duo showed off some footage of a day in the life of director at Pixar’s Northern California animation studio, but no further details were revealed about the story or cast of Toy Story 4. Last we heard, the film was being billed as the animation studio’s first “romantic comedy,” focused on the romance betwen Woody and Bo-Peep rather than serving as a direct sequel to the original trilogy.

Rashida Jones and Will McCormack wrote the script based on a story by the Pixar brain trust of Lasseter, Unkrich, Pete Docter, and Andrew Stanton. Since then, the film has seen a major release date shake-up and now a changing of the guards with the directors, but hopefully, we won’t have to wait for the next D23 to get some updated information. Jonas Rivera (Inside Out) is producing.

Toy Story 4 is slated to land in theaters on June 21, 2019.